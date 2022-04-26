MNF Will Gain Power During Next Assembly Polls : Mizoram Health Minister

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Health & Commerce Minister – Dr. R Lalthangliana asserted that 121 voters from Congress and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) parties from South Tuipui Block-III have joined Mizo National Front (MNF).

Addressing a political training session at ‘MNF Tuipui South Block-III Political Training’, Dr Lalthangliana stated that “Mizoram will soon comprise of the world’s largest Cancer Super Specialty Hospital, with a budget of 60000 lakhs, in collaboration with the Japanese Government. The state has also reached an agreement with Bangladesh Union Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi to ensure that the border trade at Kawrpuichhuah is properly implemented.”

Besides, the Mizoram Health minister remarked that budget worth of Rs 4000 lakhs has been set aside to construct a 600-meter bridge and facilitate trade through the canals, where products such as teak wood, bamboos, turmeric, and chilies can be sold to Bangladesh.

Its worth noting that Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal has agreed to provide a good transport ship for inland waterways trade between Bangladesh and Mizoram.