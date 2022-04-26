Sikkim : Premier Rock Band ‘Girish And The Chronicles (GATC)’ Invited For Spain-Based Music Fest 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim’s premier Indian Hard rock band – Girish And The Chronicles (GATC) have been invited to a rock music event in Barcelona of Spain, scheduled to be held on July 8-9, 2022.

Following a successful trip at UR Rock festival in Switzerland during November 2021, the band is excited & looking forward to enliven the European crowd; consequently promoting Sikkimese music and the name of India beyond global borders.

Their recent album “Hail to the Heroes”, which was released in February, is grabbing tons of attention and making news amongst various rock and metals fans, critics, magazines, radio stations and digital platforms worldwide.

They have already been covered by various rock and metal magazines and radio starting across U.S.A, Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, Russia and more.

Meanwhile, the band recently finished a line of shows in Bangalore, Kerala, Guwahati, Assam, and their hometown – Gangtok, and looking forward to the upcoming shows and further accolades.

Formed in October 2009, Girish and the Chronicles is a Hard Rock/Melodic Rock/Progressive/Heavy Metal band from Sikkim, currently based out of the city of Bengaluru. It has been a prominent name in the Hard Rock/Metal scene of the country since 2009.

Popularly known for soaring vocals, biting guitars, thunderous bass and pounding drums, and depicting ’80s Heavy Metal/Hard Rock sound, electrifying live shows, GATC has proved itself as a recognized band of the Hard Rock culture in India, consistently for the last 10 years, informed GATC official website.