Tripura : Couple Commits Suicide At Police Station; Following Family’s Disapproval

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 26, 2022 : In an unpleasant incident, a couple recently committed suicide by consuming poison at the premises of Tripura’s Silachari police station under Gomati district; informed a police official.

It is reported that the minor girl from Gandacherra sub-division under Dhalai district fell in love with Ananda Chakma (21), a resident of Sabroom under South Tripura district. As their families disapproved of the decision, the couple eloped. The minor girl was 17 years old.

A police official who did not wish to be named told Northeast Today that the father of the minor girl lodged an FIR with the Gandacherra Police Station alleging that his daughter had been kidnapped by the 21-year old boy Chakma.

Police investigation had started receiving the complaint and found their hideout at Silachari. Then both the minor girl and her boyfriend were brought to the police station and their families were informed.

Seeing this, the couple consumed poison inside the premises of the Silachari police station. Immediately, the police shifted the duo to the hospital, but the minor girl succumbed at Gomati district hospital while her boyfriend breathed his last at GBP Hospital, Agartala on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday last, the police official said.