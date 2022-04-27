Arunachal Pradesh : ‘Eco-Friendly Museum’ Constructed To Honour Bravery Of Adi Warriors 

NET Web Desk

An “eco-friendly” museum has been constructed by the villagers of Komsing hamlet, along the Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh. The museum was constructed on the spot, where Adi warriors assassinated a British official during a skirmish in 1911-12.

This museum – Misum-Miyang Kumsung is built at Komsing village, about 12 kms away from Pangin district headquarters.

It depicts the valour of Adi warriors who assassinated British political officer- Noel Williamson, during the wars of 1911-12.

Its worthy to note that the Adi warriors inhabited wide swathes of central Arunachal Pradesh, fought colonial advance numerous times between 1858 and 1912.

According to the president of the Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK) – T. K. Kopak, the artefact is the first-of-its-kind in the state and was built with locally accessible materials.

The museum showcases handloom and handicraft items, ancient kitchenware, hunting and fighting gear, farm utensils, and other objects related to culture and history of the community.