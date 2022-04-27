Assam : Man Sentenced With “Rigorous Imprisonment” For Sexually Assaulting Maid 

NET Web Desk

Violence against women have been escalating since decades, causing severe emotional anguish. In a similar such incident, a local court in Bongaigaon has sentenced a man with 12 years of “rigorous imprisonment” in Bongaigaon, after being convicted of rape.

Identified as – Amulya Pathak, the convict is a resident of Saonagaon in Bongaigaon district.

Meanwhile, his wife was also sentenced to three years in prison, after found guilty of criminal conspiracy and assisting Pathak in covering the incident.

Pathak was found guilty of raping and having his maid impregnated.

His wife, along with another woman, made the decision to get an abortion after the occurrence; and the girl was returned to her family after the abortion.