Assam Rifles Donates Essential Commodities To Orphanages, Schools In Mizoram

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In continuation to “Winning Hearts and Minds” of local populace and extending helping hand towards economically underprivileged sectors of the society, the Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles today “Distributed Essential Commodities to Orphanages/School” at Zokhawsang, Hnahlan and Kawlbem hamlets.

The paramilitary squad made a generous effort to provide essential commodities like ration and other essential items to Orphanages and schools along the concerned hamlets.

The drive was aimed at providing the kids in these organizations with energy and opportunity in terms of basic amenities so as the help them flourish and grow at par with the rest of society.

The Aizawl Battalion of the Assam Rifles organised the Social Welfare Drive in the hopes that these simple gestures would not only make a significant difference in people’s lives, but also inculcate positivism in their minds, leading to a better, enriched, and brighter future.