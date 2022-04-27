Constitute SHGs To Promote Financial Empowerment : Arunachal Pradesh’s First Lady To Weavers’ Community 

NET Web Desk

A group of local weavers and sericulture farmers from Arunachal Pradesh, led by the First Lady of the State Neelam Misra, paid a visit to the Silk Weaving Center in Assam’s Bhatiapara hamlet of Sivasagar.

The representatives discussed about their organizational structure, indigenous Eri Silk spinning procedures, Eri and Muga Silk processing demonstrations, Yarn processing from Cocoons to Fabric, and natural dying techniques.

During the event, Mishra underlined that, similar to the Bhatiapara weavers, local weaver communities in Arunachal Pradesh should constitute Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to promote their financial empowerment.

She advocated that local women must come together, organize societies, make local handloom products, and market them effectively.

According to the First Lady, such a concentrated effort will hone their specialty, provide guaranteed self-employment for individual weavers in groups, and secure higher wages.

She suggested the weavers to utilize cutting-edge technologies to improve the commercial appeal and affordability of their products.

Meanwhile, quality control, maximum usage of natural fibres, and natural colours were all highlighted by Mishra. She also remarked about the adoption of new concepts in order to attract global markets.