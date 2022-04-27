COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 164 New Cases; One Fatality

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 164 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 18.08%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 759. While, a total of 2,27,152 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 696 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 907 samples were tested on April 26, 2022, out of which 67 samples belonged to males, while 97 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,25,697. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & FIA identified 161 & 3 positive cases respectively.