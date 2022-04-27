CPI-M Misguided Indigenous Communities For Political Interests : Tripura CM – Biplab Kumar Deb 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Lashing out at the previous CPIM-led Left Front government, the Tripura Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that the indigenous people were misguided for political interests and kept out from the mainstream of development.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the efforts of the state government have given impetus to education, health care, improved roads, and socio-economic well-being of people in all sections of people, he added.

Chief Minister on Tuesday went to Chawmanu in Dhalai district by chopper, landed at Dhanyaramkarbari Para Helipad and walked about two kilometres seeing tens of thousands of people on their way to attend a ‘Jan Ashirwaad Yatra’. He was overwhelmed by the thousands of people on both sides of the road.

Addressing the public gathering, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the government is working on the basis of priority for the development of tribal areas. Instead of a one-party government in the past, the government of the people established in the state has ensured all the rights up to the last person.

“By confusing the people of the tribal section for political interests, they were kept out of the mainstream of development. Modiji’s sincere vision and the efforts of the state government have given impetus to education, health care, improved roads, socio-economic well-being of people in all walks of life. Self-reliant thinking has opened up new avenues of earning”, he added.

The Chief Minister said that besides the significant increase in NREGA mandays, the self-esteem of everyone including women has been ensured. It’s time, what they have done for the welfare of the state in the past, needs to be questioned. Nishikanta Chakma had to die as a victim of political revenge. If the communists had stayed in power, more lives would have been sacrificed in political violence. But now the BJP has shown political tolerance in the state.”

Citing development implemented during the present government’s regime at all levels, he said “Drinking water connection has already been provided to 50 percent of the households. The government is working to improve the overall living standards of the people. Every eligible person is getting a house in the housing scheme by rising above the party’s narrowness. The benefits of all services, including rice at support prices, access to education and improved health services up to the marginal area, roads, electricity, purified drinking water, essential goods through fair price shops, are being successfully distributed.”