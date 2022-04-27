Crackdown On Insurgency In Manipur; Active UNLF Cadre Nabbed From Bishnupur

NET Web Desk

An active cadre of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was detained in Bishnupur district, marking yet another major victory for Manipur’s anti-insurgency campaign.

Based on specific inputs, a team of CDO BPR officials under the supervision of SP Bishnupur detained one suspect from the concerned district.

The accused has been identified as – Khangembam Imocha Singh, a resident of Kumbi Lai Maning Leikai in Bishnupur district.

According to authorities, the apprehended offender is a UNLF cadre who joined the banned terror outfit in March 2004 through one Raju – a resident of Kangsoibi Mapal in Bishnupur district.

Meanwhile, the cadre was apprehended in front of Janata Jewellery in Moirang Bazar, and then handed-over to Bishnupur Police Station for initiating further legal action.