Drugs Worth Over 32 Grams Confiscated From Tripura; 2 Held 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In yet another achievement, Tripura police nabbed two drug smugglers while smuggling deadly drugs on their motorcycles.

Acting on a tip-off, Kadamtala Police Station’s officer in-charge (OC) Sushanta Deb under North Tripura on the Assam-Tripura state border conducted a raid in Ichhai Lalchhara area of Kadamtala-Dharmanagar road on Monday night.

Police arrested a young man with a Pulsar bike bearing registration number TR05C-4804. During the search, heroin and other drugs weighing about 26 grams were recovered from him in two soap boxes. The market value of which will be like lakhs of rupees.

The youth arrested in the case is Jasim Uddin (26), resident of ward number 2 at Shikhaibari area under Dharmanagar police station. The police have filed a case against him under specific sections. He was handed over to the court on Tuesday after being remanded in police custody.

Meanwhile, Ambassa police station staff nabbed one red-handed with 6.20 grams of drugs and seized a motorbike from the Paizabari area in Dhalai district on Tuesday.

Based on confidential information, Ambassa police led by OC Anupam Das conducted a raid at Paizabari area. One Bikram Jamatia hailed from Amarpur along with his two aides who arrived at Paizabari to sell drugs.

The Ambassa police then nabbed Bikram, recovered 6.20 grams of drugs and seized his Bajaj Pulsar motorbike. His aides, however, succeeded in escaping.

Later, police produced Bikram before the Court and demanded for three days police remand. Police informed that the raids would continue in coming days against drugs and narcotics trading.