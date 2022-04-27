Encourage Local Authors & Promote Reading Culture : Nagaland Legislator – Mmhonlumo Kikon 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland legislator and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson – Mmhonlumo Kikon urged citizens to encourage local authors and promote reading culture, sale & publication among youths.

Attending the inaugural ceremony of Book Exhibition & Sale at Kohima; this initiative has been sponsored by the Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation in Kolkata.

He mentioned about numerous changes in the printing and production of local literature, including the approach to writing history and recreating stories, as well as the shift from oral traditions to written form.

Kikon emphasized the importance of spreading the word about their work through word of mouth, social media, and other means, and challenged the audience to act as excellent ambassadors for local publications.

He highlighted that more literary festivals should be held in our state, and that no one should be afraid to share their ideas and opinions at such events and platforms.

During the event, ‘Archaeology of Mimi Caves’ – a publication by the Department of Art & Culture, was also released by Kikon. The book Archaeology of Mimi Caves, Kiphire District, (Vol-1) was edited by archeologists Prof. Tiatoshi Jamir, Department of History & Archeology NU and Dr. David Tetso, Department of Anthropology, Kohima Science College (Autonomous).

It brings the fore the first investigations on cave archeology in Northeast, India. Kikon while releasing the publication said that such publications will connect us with the archeological mysteries of our culture.

The Secretary, Art & Culture – Athel O. Lotha impressed upon the gathering that the Book Exhibition and Sale is an initiative taken by the Department of Art & Culture to promote local authors and publishers of the State and the event is sponsored by the Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation, Kolkata.

Various books relating to Naga folktales, Naga history, children literature and research publications were exhibited and sold during the two day event.