Ensure Time Gap Between NEET Counselling & Exams : TTAADC Chairman To Union Health Minister 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 27, 2022 : Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Administrative Reform Committee chairman – Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday wrote to union Health and Family Welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya for ensuring proper time gap between NEET PG AIQ Counselling 2021 and NEET PG Examination 2022 for their preparation.

Taking it to social media handle on Wednesday, Pradyot, who is also the royal scion wrote “I wish to bring to your attention the genuine grievance of candidates who become ineligible for the NET PG Examination 2022 since their internship got delayed due to Covid which was beyond their control. Thousands of candidates in many states are affected.”

“Secondly, NEET PG AIQ Counselling 2021 is scheduled to end on 3rd May while NEET PG Examination 2022 is slated on 21st May 2022. State counselling is also expected to start afterwards offline. There is no reasonable gap between NET PG AIQ Counselling 2021 and NEET PG Examination 2022 which may put middle level rankers in a fix,” the letter reads.

Accordingly, Pradyot requested Mandaviya to ensure a solution for the candidates undergoing delayed internship who helped the country to fight Covid in the crucial period. He also requested to ensure proper time gap between NEET PG AIQ Counselling 2021 and NEET PG Examination 2022 to ensure required time for their preparation and also to avoid unnecessary ordeal for middle level rankers.

TTAADC Administrative Reform Committee chairman is hopeful that the union Health and Family Welfare minister would appreciate his concern and address the issue favorably.