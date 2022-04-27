IMD To Install ‘Doppler Radar System’; Tracking Weather Systems Of Northeastern Regions 

NET Web Desk

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is all set to install eight doppler radar systems along various locations of Northeast India; in order to precisely anticipate rainfall intensity, storm direction, and even hailstorms.

According to reports, the 8 radar systems would be deployed in the current financial year at Jorhat, Guwahati, Dhubri, and Tezpur in Assam. It will also be deployed in Lengpui of Mizoram, and one each in Imphal, Kohima, and Itanagar.

A doppler radar is used to determine the existence, speed, distance, and direction of objects. It emits radio waves that are reflected off surfaces and detected by the same device.

The weather forecast in the Northeast is hampered by the presence of hills and forests; however, with the installation of doppler radars, this obstruction will be removed, and the weather department will be able to reliably predict forecasts.