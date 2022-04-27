Manipur : Union Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal Assess NITI Aayog Developmental Projects In Chandel 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH – Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday visited Manipur’s Chandel district to assess projects undertaken under the NITI Aayog ‘aspirational districts’ programme.

Addressing the meeting, Sonowal asserted that Chandel as “aspirational district” requires the administration and other stakeholders to promote the district by taking extra and special steps.

He also forwarded a proposed that a specialized team be constituted to monitor the development indicators of districts.

The union minister had earlier visited a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Komlathabi and interacted with healthcare staffs on his route to the district headquarters.

He also inquired about the development projects being initiated under the auspices of the central and state governments.