Meghalaya : Acclaimed Musician – Lou Majaw Conferred With ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma has conferred the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to renowned musician Lou Majaw during the launch of ‘Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project’, an initiative to promote music in the state.

This project is a one-of-a-kind government initiative, aimed at recognizing & promoting the hill state’s musical ability.

Besides, the state government will fund gigs and music shows across Meghalaya as part of the scheme. It would also provide musicians a chance to showcase their talents.

The government would also fund artists on tours outside of the state through this scheme.

Some of the unique aspect of this intervention includes – street performance platforms – where artists would play in various public areas built by the government, and the music cafe platforms.

Addressing the event, Sangma asserted “we conceptualized this plan to encourage and create a platform for local musicians and link it up with tourism”.

The CM further emphasized on the significance of leveraging the music scene in Meghalaya, which is known as India’s “rock capital”, and said that through this programme, the state government will create a series of events of various genres that would be marketed to attract tourists.

“We are confident that our state’s youth will be engaged as a result of this programme. They would be able to express their musical abilities through this initiative,” – Sangma expressed his thoughts.

He went on to say that the project would bring a beneficial shift into the mindset of youths, who want to pursue music as a career.