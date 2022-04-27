Meghalaya : KHADC To Move Court Against Border Pact Inked With Assam 

NET Web Desk

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) of Meghalaya has constituted a coordination committee to set the groundwork for a legal challenge against the border pact inked with the Assam Government.

The committee was formed on Tuesday with the representatives of five traditional Khasi tribal states called Hima.

According to a KHADC member – Pynshngain N. Syiem, “once our boundary panel reviews the report of the coordination committee, the council will file a court suit rejecting the memorandum of understanding to settle six of the twelve contested disputed on the Assam-Meghalaya border.”

“As the state administration is resolute about not revising the border settlement, we must seek redressal from the court.” – he added.

Its worthy to note that for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government on the first phase had formed three regional committees each, which is led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

However, both the states have agreed on the villages in the border areas, and identified natural boundaries such as rivers and forests, he said. There are 36 villages in the six places of difference, covering an area of 36.79 sq kms which will be equally shared between the two northeastern states.