Sikkim : Namchi DC Convenes ‘Monsoon Preparedness’ Meeting To Avert Unfavorable Circumstances 

NET Web Desk

The Namchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) – M. Bharani Kumar today chaired a ‘monsoon preparedness’ meeting to examine the preparations and preventive steps undertaken to deal with any circumstances that may in the district, due to the monsoon season.

This meeting was accompanied by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Namchi – K.L Tenzing, alongwith ADC of Namchi – Anant Jain; among others.

During the event, Kumar stressed on the necessity of efficient communication across line departments to avoid any unpleasant situations.

He remarked that troops and machinery should be immediately deployed; and urged the district’s SDMs to work with RS/ARS for explore sites where road widening, landslides, and public property damages have occurred.

These vulnerable regions must be identified and a report must be produced, so that those who are in danger can be notified in advance. A survey of these places will be undertaken in the presence of company executives, contractors, and engineers from the relevant department.

Similarly, the Power Department has been advised to have crews on standby in case of power outages during severe rains. Linemen and engineers must also wear safety gear and equipment when restoring damaged or shut down lines to avoid any unforeseen accidents.

Furthermore, the Forest and Environment Department was asked to identify risky areas and clear them as soon as possible in order to avoid a calamity. Within the next 10 days, the department must assemble a rapid response team in each of the five ranges and remove any trees that pose a threat.

The gathered authorities were also briefed on the numerous development projects currently underway in the district, and therefore urged the administration to take all necessary precautions.

Due to the inconveniences that arise during the rainy season, DC (Namchi) has informed citizens about the helpline number cum disaster control room 03595-264100, where monsoon-related issues will be addressed.

The DC further added that geo tagging has been recommended as a way to identify endangered areas, and that it will be implemented shortly.