ULFA-I Releases Identities Of 11 More ‘Secret Agents’ Of Assam Police 

NET Web Desk

A day after releasing the sensational video of an alleged Assam Policy spy, the proscribed terror outfit – United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) revealed the identities of another 11 teenagers, suspected of spying on the outfit.

These alleged spies have been identified as – Dhunumani Saikia of Jorhat (claimed to be from the Indian Army), Kalyan Chakraborty of Barpeta (Assam Police), Bitupan Das of Guwahati, Tirtha Das of Mangoldoi, Manushya Kalita of Guwahati’s Panjabari, Kishore Sharma and Dhanjit Deka of Kamrup, Nitupam Deka of Goreswar, Ritupam Sharma of Kamrup’s Borgaon, Sanjay Kumar Sharma of Guwahati’s Chandmari and Bikash Rajbongshi of Dhubri.

Its worthy to note that the terror outfit recently issued a confessional video of a ‘spy’ who ‘admitted’ that he joined the organization on the orders of a senior Assam cop and a senior Indian Army official with the intent of ‘spying’.

The ‘alleged spy’ identified as – Sanjeev Sarma is a resident of Muktapur in Baihata Chariali of Kamrup district, who has been detained at ULFA (I) camp in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the outfit further claimed that Sarma was ‘spying’ for the Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta, and Dhunumani Saikia – a senior Army officer stationed in Srinagar.

“He was sent as an undercover spy by the Indian Army and the Assam police to infiltrate the insurgent group and obtain vital intelligence inputs,” – it mentioned.

He further revealed that he was ordered to obtain vital information such as the location of the camp, and that if he did so, the SP and army authorities would compensate him with a handsome amount of Rs 1 crores.

Besides, the Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta has emphatically denied sending a ‘spy’ to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) camp.

“I have no idea why my name was taken. We encounter a lot of people in our line of work. Perhaps I met him in the Kamrup district. However, I don’t recall right now,” Partha Sarathi Mahanta remarked.