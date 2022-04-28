Assam : Forest Authorities Rescue ‘Exotic’ Species Of Monkeys & Wallaby; 1 Held 

Photo Credit : North Kamrup Forest Division (T)/Twitter

 

The forest department authorities in Assam’s Kamrup district intercepted a vehicle, and apprehended an offender for smuggling ‘exotic’ species of monkeys and wallaby in six cages.

This apprehended individual have been identified as – Rahul Bafna, while the other escaped the scene.

According to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of North Kamrup Forest Division – Sunny Choudhury, “they attempted to transport the six rescued animals to Hyderabad.”

“We will produce the apprehended person before the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court today. We would send the rescued animals to Assam State Zoo for treatment if the court granted permission,” – he added.

Meanwhile, the North Kamrup Forest Division (T), commanded by Sangeeta Rani Singha, Range Officer, Northern Range, Hajo under North Kamrup Forest Division, conducted an operation that intercepted the truck and rescued the animals (acting on a particular tip).