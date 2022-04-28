Assam : Forest Authorities Rescue ‘Exotic’ Species Of Monkeys & Wallaby; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

The forest department authorities in Assam’s Kamrup district intercepted a vehicle, and apprehended an offender for smuggling ‘exotic’ species of monkeys and wallaby in six cages.

This apprehended individual have been identified as – Rahul Bafna, while the other escaped the scene.

According to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of North Kamrup Forest Division – Sunny Choudhury, “they attempted to transport the six rescued animals to Hyderabad.”

“We will produce the apprehended person before the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court today. We would send the rescued animals to Assam State Zoo for treatment if the court granted permission,” – he added.

One person was apprehended & the other fled from the spot.

The probe is underway & proper identification of the species of the animals are going on.

Kudos to Mrs.Singha & her team for the fearless & courageous act & bringing back safely all the animals to the Range office. (2/2) — North Kamrup Forest Division (T) (@NKFDivision) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the North Kamrup Forest Division (T), commanded by Sangeeta Rani Singha, Range Officer, Northern Range, Hajo under North Kamrup Forest Division, conducted an operation that intercepted the truck and rescued the animals (acting on a particular tip).