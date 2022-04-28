Assam : Nayanmoni Mura Conferred With ‘Best Artist Award’ At Toronto International Women Film Festival 

A still from Akanshya Bhagabati’s short fiction "KUMU - The song of a wingless bird"; Screengrab

NET Web Desk

Assam’s Nayanmoni Mura has been conferred with the ‘Best Youth Artist’ award at Toronto International Women Film Festival 2022, for her pivotal role in Akanshya Bhagabati’s short story “KUMU – The Song of a Wingless Bird”.

A resident of Dhontula Tea Estate in the Nagaon district, Nayanmoni is a student of Class-IX.

“This adventure has been a dream come true for me. When I was first approached for the role, I was unsure of how I would perform because I had no previous acting experience, but I am glad I took it on,” Nayanmoni remarked.

Directed by Akanshya Bhagabati; the short film, set against the lush green tea gardens of Assam, revolves around the life of Kumu – a 12-year-old Adivasi girl who was forced to forego her schooling due to familial circumstances.

Kumu’s voyage focuses on how Adivasi children living in Assam’s tea estates are denied their childhood pleasures and hopes, as well as beauty and parental care, and are even prevented from dreaming of a life beyond their predetermined fate.

Its worthy to note that the short film was recently awarded the ‘Best Short Feature film’ at the 15th edition of the coveted SiGNS Film Festival in Kerala.