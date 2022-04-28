“Bodo-Accord” Brought Long-Lasting Peace & Tranquility In Assam : PM Modi 

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Bodo Accord on Thursday, saying it had brought Assam “long-lasting peace”.

The tripartite Bodo Accord was signed between the Centre, the Assam government and the Bodo group.

“Last year, several Karbi Anglong-based organisations joined the fight for peace and prosperity. The Bodo Accord has created new doors for long-term peace in 2020,” PM Modi remarked today in Assam.

He also praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for the growth of the northeastern states, noting that visitors are proud of the region.

“Today, when someone visits the northeast and sees the region’s tremendous development, they feel proud as well. “We have grasped the region’s issues,” Prime Minister Modi declared.

“We have withdrawn AFSPA from many areas of the North East over the previous eight years for permanent peace and a better law and order situation,” he said.

He further stated that a solution to border-related concerns like as Assam and Meghalaya is now being worked out.

Hailing PM Modi for signing the Karbi Accord, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that “the Karbi community believes hard work to be their dharma. Therefore, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the Karbi Accord was signed, establishing peace and ensuring rapid prosperity in the region.”

During the event, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). These projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region.

He also laid the foundation stone for more than 2950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1150 crore.