Cancer Hospitals In Assam Will Augment Healthcare Capacities Along Northeastern Regions : PM Modi 

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister – Narendra Modi today remarked that cancer hospitals in Assam will augment healthcare facilities along northeastern regions and South Asia.

Addressing the inaugural event of cancer care centres in Assam’s Dibrugarh, PM Modi noted that the country has passed through a period when inauguration of one cancer hospital seemed like a pipe dream, and now one region has seven cancer hospitals.

The PM today inaugurated a cancer care centre in Assam’s Dibrugarh district. It has been developed by Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), a joint venture of the state government and Tata Trusts.

The Dibrugarh centre is part of 17 medical facilities being built by ACCF, seven of which will be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his day-long visit to the state.

He also unveiled a plaque in front of the centre, in the presence of Assam Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Union minister – Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During a brief tour, the PM Modi also assessed the facilities and equipment of the centre, which is located on the grounds of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

He is also expected to virtually inaugurate six other similar facilities in another programme scheduled later in the afternoon. Those are located in Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar and Darrang.

Modi will also lay the foundation of seven hospitals at Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nalbari, Nagaon and Tinsukia under the project at the same event.

Its worthy to note that the Tata Trusts spokeswoman previously stated that three more cancer treatment centres are nearing completion and will open later this year.

Besides, the 17 medical institutions, which he described as the “biggest” network under Tata Trusts’ cancer management approach, will treat 50,000 patients annually, not just from Assam but also from neighbouring states.