COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 85 New Cases; 7.49% Positivity Rate 

Mizoram registered a total of 85 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 7.49%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 730. While, a total of 2,27,237 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 696 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1135 samples were tested on April 27, 2022, out of which 41 samples belonged to males, while 44 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,25,811. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & FIA identified 83 & 2 positive cases respectively.