Insurgency Along Northeastern Regions Dipped By 80%, Civilian Casualties By 95% : MHA Report 

NET Web Desk

In the last eight years, insurgency in the northeastern states have decreased by 80%, while security force casualties have dipped to 75% and civilian deaths by 95%; informed an official report.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)’ annual report, the security situation in the northeastern states has significantly improved since 2014, with the year 2020 recording the lowest insurgency events and civilian and security force casualties in the recent two decades.

“There has been an 80% decline in insurgency occurrences in 2020 compared to 2014. Similarly, security forces casualties have decreased by 75% and civilian deaths have decreased by 95% throughout this time,” – the report further reads.

The year 2020 saw a decline of about 27 per cent in insurgency incidents (223 incidents in 2019 and 162 incidents in 2020) and 72 per cent in casualties of civilian and security forces personnel (25 in 2019 and 7 in 2020) compared to 2019.

Besides, counter insurgency operations led to neutralization of 21 insurgents, arrest of 646 insurgents and recovery of 305 weapons in 2020 in the region.

In the year 2020, almost 2644 rebel cadres from northeastern states relinquished their arms and joined the mainstream.

While Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura have remained relatively tranquil, the security situation along other states of the region has significantly improved.

According to the report, insurgency-related violence decreased by 42% in Arunachal Pradesh, 12% in Assam, 23% & 45% in Manipur & Nagaland respectively during 2020 as compared to 2019.