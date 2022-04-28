Kohima Hosts Festival Themed On Nagaland’s “Journey Since Statehood”

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Department today hosted the inaugural programme of “North East Festival” at Shilloi Hotel Japfu, Kohima under the theme ‘Journey of Nagaland since Statehood’.

Addressing the event, the Home Commissioner – Abhijit Sinha asserted that ‘North East Festival’ is a week-long festival celebrated across all Northeastern states as a part of “Amrit Mohotsav” which will culminate on May 4, 2022 at Guwahati, Assam which is to be graced by the President of India.

“In 2033, Nagaland will complete six decades of statehood which is 13 years after India’s Independence.” – Sinha remarked.

“Nagaland has travelled a long time, like the country at the dawn of independence, was under-develop, lacking infrastructure, and in every aspect considered as a backward country, but now the country is being counted as one of the most influential and most developed country in the world with the largest democracy, the people have steadfast.” – he added.

The Home Commissioner further mentioned that the northeastern state has also being marching shoulder to shoulder taking forward initiatives undertaken by the nation, to transform people’s lives better by developing more infrastructures, as compared to the figures from the dawn of statehood 60 years back.

“Nagaland is a proud state with lot of achievements to portray, having set a unique feature on how the state has been administered and others benefiting from it,” – stated the Home Commissioner.

He also encouraged that there are areas where the state has been weak and that there are many gaps to be filled, but that Nagaland can overcome those obstacles and embark on the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahosav” week trip with zeal and passion.

Meanwhile, he urged all stakeholders to renew their commitment and put their passion and fervour into making Nagaland one of the country’s most developed states.