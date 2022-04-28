Manipur : Arundas Singh Clinches Ukhrul District’s First ‘Open Pool & Snooker Tournament’ Title 

NET/UT News Desk

‘Break Free’, a three-day Open Pool and Snooker Tournament concluded Wednesday at Ukhrul. The event was organized by Team Collective Events in collaboration with SAM Group.

On the final matches, Man Cave State Open Snooker Tournament Champion, Arundas Singh teamed up with local player from Hunphun, Atiboy Raleng wining the Open Pool Double.

Arundas Singh also clinched the Open Pool and Snooker Tournament title with Mayarshim Shimrah coming right behind as the runners-up. The tournament saw twenty four players with participants from across the district and a few players from Imphal.

The closing ceremony of the event was graced by MCS Chunglenmang Kipjen, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ukhrul as chief guest while Raimeson WS, Informatics officer, Department of Information Technology, Ukhrul District and V. Tunzasiam, Manager, UCO Bank, Ukhrul Branch as special guests.

Ukhrul ADC, Chunglenmang Kipjen in his exhortation speech expressed much encouragement to the local youths organizing the event. Kipjen lauded T-Coleve’s efforts and extended his ever-present support towards initiatives for community empowerment.

Kipjen also expounded on the name of the tournament ‘Break Free’ which is a call for youths to break away from anti-social behavior and substance abuse.

Talking about the event, T-Coleve Event Director, Rinlungso Z.A.S. said “despite cue sports being a relatively niche sport in the district, we have been seeing local pool and snooker enthusiasts for a few years now. So, it is an honour to be holding the first event of its kind in the district. We are proud of having brought this much-needed platform for the potential local talents in cue sports”, added Rinlungso.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/arundas-singh-clinches-ukhrul-dists-first-snooker-tournament-title/)