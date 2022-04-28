Manipur : ‘North East Regional Sports Meet’ Kicks-Off In Imphal 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today inaugurated the ‘North East Regional Sports Meet’ at Main Stadium of Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

Organized by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department; this initiative is funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The Sports Meet which will culminate on May 3, 2022, includes players and athletes from seven northeastern states including – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and the host state Manipur.

These sportspersons will compete in Archery, Badminton, Boxing, Football and Table-tennis.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister asserted that the sports meet would celebrate the sporting spirit across all the North-eastern States and would also showcase the sportsmanship of our talented players in the select disciplines.

He stated that the northeastern state has so far produced 19 Olympians, 20 Arjuna Awardees, three Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, one Dronacharya Award, one Dhyan Chand Award, six Padma Shri award, one Padma Bhushan and one Padma Vibhushan.

He also informed the gathering that the State Government has already started the construction of ‘Manipur Olympian Park’ where the statue of all the Olympians of Manipur would be installed, as an encouragement to players of the State.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Attended the opening ceremony of the North East Regional Sports Meet at Khuman Lampak, Imphal today. This sports meet will enable our sportspersons to learn from one another while challenging their opponents in a healthy competition.”

“Events like this will also give an impetus in realising the call for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Looking forward to see some exciting sports from all the participants at this regional meet.” – he further added.