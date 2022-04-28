Manipur : CM – N. Biren Singh Unveils ‘Start-Up Incubation Centre’ At Imphal 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today inaugurated a ‘Start-Up Incubation Centre’ of Manipur Technical University temporary campus in Imphal West.

Supported by the Planning Department; this incubation centre will guide and mentor technology-based startups.

Addressing the event, Singh asserted that the incubation centre is very important as it will provide the basic training and help in materializing an idea, gain financial assistance for the idea, financial management, marketing, etc.

He added that the start-up initiative is a vision of PM Modi to prevent talented youths from leaving the country owing to lack of facilities, infrastructure, and financial help.

Urging everyone to take this opportunity to convert your ideas into a successful business. The state Govt. is ready to provide all the necessary assistance. I was joined by Hon’ Minister Shri Y Khemchand Singh, Hon’ Minister Shri L Sushindro Meitei and senior govt. officials. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 28, 2022

The Chief Minister further emphasized that the start-up programme has benefited the state, noting that the government has provided financial assistance to more than 5200 (estimated) start-ups through the programme till date.

Singh expressed concern that people from all walks of life are losing their professional ethics and becoming more interested in working for their own interest. He stated that we should collaborate for the sake of current and future generations.