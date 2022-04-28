Meghalaya : CM Sangma Refutes TMC Allegations Over Border Pact Inked With Assam 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma has refuted allegations of Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the recent border pact inked with Assam; thereby referring to the border act as an “attempt to cheat people residing along border areas”.

Responding to the allegation, Sangma asserted that “people would not leave their party to join ours if we had defrauded the people of the state. They (the opposition) should examine themselves and see what they are doing or have done.”

“The people of the state have been waiting for 50 years. It was not an easy decision, but it was made in the best interests of the state’s citizens. We took the bold decision after consulting with our colleagues.” – mentioned the CM.

Its worthy to note that the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to resolve the border dispute between the two states. This MoU is expected to resolve the 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between the two states.

During the first phase, out of 12 disputed locations, 6 regions were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

However, both the states identified natural boundaries such as rivers and forests and hamlets, he said. There are 36 villages in the six places of difference, covering an area of 36.79 sq km been equally shared between the two northeastern states.

As per the agreement signed, Assam will keep 18.51 square kilometres of land; while Meghalaya will receive 18.28 square kilometres of land.