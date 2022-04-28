Meghalaya Government To Adopt Firm Stance Against Garbage Dumping : CM Sangma 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma described garbage dumping as a complicated issue that has forced the administration to adopt a firm stance.

Sangma’s remark comes at a time when the Jowai administration has been grappling with a difficult task of dumping sewage along designated landfills.

The CM noted that whenever the government designates a dumping area for waste, local citizens are left enraged; and therefore, the administration is now forced to adopt a harsh stance.

He stated that a conference between the deputy chief minister and the department of urban affairs was conducted to consider the matter, and that the decision would be made public in a day or two.

He also mentioned Tura in the Garo Hills, which has partnered with a South Korean company to develop a rubbish disposal system that converts waste into energy blocks. “There was no money spent by the government; everything was done by the corporation,” Sangma explained.