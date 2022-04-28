Meghalaya : Tura Civil Hospital Adjudged With Coveted ‘Kayakalp Award’

NET Web Desk

The Tura Civil Hospital in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district has been conferred with the ‘District Kayakalp’ and ‘Eco-Friendly’ awards under the National Health Mission (NHM) on Thursday.

The recognition incorporates – cash prize worth of Rs 50 lakhs and a commendation prize of Rs 30 lakhs for winning the environmentally friendly award.

Meanwhile, Rongram’s Babadam Primary Health Centre (PHC) received an award for its outstanding service among dozens of PHCs across the state. This PHC received the award for delivering quality healthcare to the residents of their respective districts.