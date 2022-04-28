Tripura : Crime Graph Shows Overall Decrease During BJP-Led Government’s Regime; Asserts CM – Biplab Kumar Deb 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 28, 2022 : The graph of crimes reported in Tripura shows an overall decrease after the formation of BJP-IPFT coalition government under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb over the past four years.

Taking it to twitter, the Chief Minister stated “The crime rate in the state has declined. Crimes against human bodies fell by 15.26%, property disputes declined by 6.09%, crimes related to women decreased by 10.18%, traffic accidents lessened by 7.35%, other crimes dropped by 37.7%.”

Citing the comparative crime statement of Leftist regime and BJP-led tenure, according to the Tripura police records it has been informed that there were 1,985 cases of crimes against human bodies in 2017 which reduced to 1,682 cases in 2020. Property offences in 2017 were 525 cases while 493 cases in 2022. Crime against women cases was 972 in 2017 and declined to 873 in 2020. Road traffic accidents recorded 503 cases in 2017 and 466 cases in 2020. A total of 1,053 cases of other crimes recorded in 2017 and lessened to 655 cases in 2020.

During the good governance of double engine governments since 2018, girls, women and ladies were protected with the depletion of women atrocities cases across Tripura by 10.18 percent in comparison to the period of Leftist government in the state, he added.

The Chief Minister further added “Peace has been established in the state during the tenure of the present government. Serious crimes against the people in the state have been reduced by 15.28%.”