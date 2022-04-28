Tripura : Funds Worth Over 2 Crores Sanctioned For Modernization Of ‘Brahmakunda Tea Estate’

NET Web Desk

The North Eastern Council (NEC) has sanctioned funds worth of Rs 2.03 crore for modernization of the Brahmakunda tea estate in West Tripura district; as informed by the Chairman of Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) – Santosh Saha.

The state administration has recently forwarded three proposals to the NEC for the upgradation of Durgabari and Brahmakunda tea estates, as well as the construction of a tea museum at Durgabari to showcase the state’s century-old tea industry in detail, all of which are located in the West Tripura region.

Addressing the mediapersons, Saha asserted that “the NEC has recently sanctioned Rs. 2.03 crore for modernisation of Brahmakunda tea garden while the two other projects are under active consideration of the NEC.”

As per the TTDC Chairman, the modernization of the Brahmakunda tea plantation will begin as soon as possible, with hopes to finish it within a year.

“We’re working with the NEC to have the two remaining proposals approved as soon as possible,” he said.

Its worthy to note that the northeastern state produces 90 lakh kgs of processed tea annually, including 54 large tea gardens and 2,755 small tea growers.