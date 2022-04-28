Tripura : Illegal Infiltration Of 5 Bangladesh Nationals Through Dharmanagar 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 28, 2022 : A group of five Bangladeshi nationals illegally infiltrated to Indian territory crossing barbed-wire fence of international border through Tripura’s Ragna BOP area of Dharmanagar under the northern district on the wee hours of Thursday.

Sensing illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals along with fire arms, the Border Security Force personnel fired four rounds and left one injured who is undergoing treatment in state’s top referral health institution GB Pant Hospital here in Agartala.

The business of cattle smuggling is going on in full swing in the state and these daily cattle smuggling is being thwarted by BSF personnel.

It is reported that eight cows including a cattle smuggler were captured by the BSF personnel posted at Panisagar about 48 hours back and handed them over to Panisagar police station.

Two days after the incident, a group of five Bangladeshis illegally entered India through the Ragna BOP area of Dharmanagar on April 28 between 3 and 3:30 AM, crossing the barbed wire fence of the border.

Soldiers of the 139th Battalion on duty rushed to the spot after realizing the incident. The force’s personnel also saw flames of firearms on the possession of those Bangladeshi nationals.

The on-duty BSF jawans fired 4 rounds. One of the bullets hit Nazrul Mia, 37, in his right hand and he failed escape while the other four flee away.

BSF jawans brought Nazrul to North Tripura district hospital. He was interrogated there and it was learnt that his home was in Bangladesh’s Batuli village of Juri in Moulvibazar area.

The fugitives are identified as Sohail Mia (36), Sultan Mia (28), Mantar Nia (30), and Bachchu Mia.

All of them contacted with Farooq Mia (40) and Aminul Islam (31) and came to smuggle eight cows from Bangladesh territory for the ensuing celebration of Ramadan in the first week of May.

Kripa Shankar Shukla, Commandant of Operations at Panisagar BSF Headquarters, told reporters in an exclusive interview that another Bachchu Mia was previously involved in cattle smuggling.

Although cattle smuggling has decreased after his death, Bangladeshis have become active again lately. The BSF will take appropriate action against them, the Commandant added.

Meanwhile, BSF handed over Nazrul Mia to Dharmanagar police station but his condition is critical and undergoing treatment at Agartala’s GBP Hospital after referral.