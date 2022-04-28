Tripura : Three Suspected Rohingyas Held From Dharmanagar 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 28, 2022 : Tripura police arrested three men hailed from Myanmar from Tripura Sundari Express at Dharmanagar Railway Station on suspicion to be Rohingyas on the night of Wednesday last.

Acting on tip-off, Dharmanagar police personnel led by SDPO Soumya Debbarma arrested three men, a woman and two children from the Tripura Sundari Express train which reached Dharmanagar from New Delhi on Wednesday night.

It is reported that the arrestees were brought to Dharmanagar police station. Police interrogated them and found that the woman had valid documents of the United Kingdom while the three men had no valid documents.

The three men were identified as Hafizur Rahman, Rahman Shah and Mohammad Yasin. They are residents of Myanmar, police added.

Their relatives from Bangladesh were supposed to take them, but none appeared to be so. Hence, the trio nationals of Myanmar suspected to be Rohingyas have been produced before the court under Foreign Act and Passport Act.

SDPO Soumya Devvarma said action would be taken against them as per law. However, both the woman and the child were released as the woman had valid documents.