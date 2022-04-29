Assam : High-School Teacher Apprehended For Molesting Student 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police apprehended a high school teacher in Hailakandi District, for allegedly molesting a class 9 student; as informed by authorities on Friday.

The girl’s father had filed a complaint with the Hailakandi Sadar police station on Thursday evening, alleging that the teacher had assaulted her.

Local residents gathered at the teacher’s home and handed him over to the cops.

According to police, a case has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The instructor, who also conducted private tuitions, hails from Ratabari in Karimganj district and resided in a rented accommodation at Hailakandi as he was posted at a high school.