Assam : Inter-State Car Burgler Apprehended From Guwahati 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation, the Guwahati Police have apprehended a member of an inter-state car theft gang from Basistha-Beltola key stretch on Thursday night.

Identified as – Hiten Narzary, the offender is a resident of Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

According to reports, the burglar used sophisticated hijacking equipment to break into a parked Bolero vehicle, but was caught just in time by the vehicle owner. The owner immediately dashed towards the vehicle and apprehended the thief just as he was about to accelerate away.

Later, the vehicle owner turned the thief over to Basistha police for additional legal action.

Meanwhile, the alleged thief is a member of an interstate thief ring and efforts are being made to extract further information from him.