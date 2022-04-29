‘Chittagong Port’ To Enhance Connectivity With India’s Northeastern Regions : Bangladesh PM

NET Web Desk

The Bangladesh Prime Minister – Sheikh Hasina gave her approval to open the Chittagong port for India’s northeastern states, in order to enhance connectivity between the two bordering nations, thereby ensuring mutual benefit.

During a meeting with the External Affairs Minister of India – S Jaishankar, the Bangladesh PM highlighted that concerned port would be particularly beneficial to India’s northeastern regions.

“If connectivity is improved, Indian northeastern states like Assam and Tripura will be able to access Chattogram’s ports,” she said.

Its worthy to note that Jaishankar’s visit to Bangladesh was aimed at laying the groundworks for Hasina’s visit to India. Besides, the 7th Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting is slated to take place in New Delhi.