Indigenous Communities Must Adopt Firm Stance Towards Preserving Culture : Nagaland Minister – Temjen Along 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The second edition of ‘Annual General Conference of the North East Indigenous People’s Forum’ themed on “Together in Unity” was held today at NEZCC Stone Park, 4th Mile in Dimapur.

Hosted by the Nagaland Indigenous people’s Forum (NIPF), this two-days annual conference will culminate on April 30.

The Minister for Higher Education & Tribal Affairs – Temjen Imna Along thanked Anup Chetia for transforming the forum into pragmatic and practical way which will carry forward the interest of the indigenous people of the States of the North East in the pursuit of preserving the culture, tradition, heritage and identity.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister for Higher Education & Tribal Affairs – Temjen Imna Along wrote “Attended the 2nd General Conference of North East Indigenous People’s Forum on the theme, “Together in Unity” hosted by Nagaland Indigenous People’s Forum at Dimapur in the presence of Hon’ble MLA Manipur, Shri. @Th_Radheshyam Ji and other eminent personalities.”

“It was a delight to be a part of the significant program and interact with the representatives of the indigenous communities from different parts of North East. I appreciate the NIPF for organizing such events which promotes the unity and diversity among the people of NE India.” – he further added.

Along expressed that indigenous people should have a stand so that they may be preserve their culture and urged them never to take a step towards violence.

He also urged them to avoid taking steps that would make them exclusive, instead opting for an inclusive approach with the purpose of preserving their legacy at all costs.

The Minister urged the meeting to be assimilative in all of its methods.

He hoped that the indigenous forum will give an opportunity to know and connect with each other and build a protected and prosperous future for the indigenous people of the North East; and therefore urged the delegates to motive, encourage, preserve, practice, be consistent and pursue it in their very own level.

Along further urged the indigenous people to connect with other communities and not only within their own. “If we close our doors only to us than we will not be able to know their minds and what to put towards them instead we should make aware to those leaders and let them know about our fears, our doubts, our strength and goals and visions that we have together with our nation,” he added.

Chief Convener, NEIPF, Anup Chetia in his key note address highlighted that the forum was form on 7th September 2017 with the objective to work for the greater interest of the indigenous people of the region and to promote and protect indigenous culture, language and identity of our people.

He stated that the North East people are attached by a common cord culture and living style which are different from the rest of the country. Despite of the common umbilical thread, at times the border disputes are created to divide the age old relationship among the northeast people. For which the NEIPF have vowed to address such issues by creating the common platform among the indigenous people and the need of the hour to uphold the spirit of democracy. The solutions on the internal issues are to be resolved amicably by having extensive discussions on people to people level and with the sole objective to maintain harmony among the indigenous people, he added.

He hoped that this platform would deliberate on establishing the common pride of indigenous North East people and mend new ways towards achieving common goal in the ever competitive and ever changing global scenario.

The forum is a platform for meaningful dialogues where indigenous People’s representatives convey their concerns, requests and recommendations. The main output of the 2nd Annual Conference on the second day will be discussion on border issues between the North East States and Report & Resolution. The Special Guest on the second day will be Minister, Agriculture, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry and Sericulture, Border Affairs and Assam Accord Implementation, Govt. of Assam, Atul Bora.