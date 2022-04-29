Manipur : ATM Robbery Attempt Foiled In Imphal West; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Police have foiled a robbery attempt at an ATM vestibule in Imphal West on Thursday.

According to reports, the 19-yrs-old burglar, identified as – Choungmirem Koireng, a resident of Longa Koireng, broke into the ATM vestibule by breaking the shutter lock. As a result, the alarm from the CCTV went off, therefore, alerting the Bank.

The Imphal West Police Control room was quickly notified by bank personnel. The Control Room notified Patsoi Police Station, and a squad of Patsoi Police officers arrived quickly and caught the robber on the spot.

Meanwhile, the robber was later apprehended and taken into custody for further investigation.