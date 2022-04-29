Manipur : Portfolios Assigned To Six Cabinet Ministers 

NET Web Desk

Following two weeks of induction into the council of ministers, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today assigned new portfolios to six cabinet ministers. All 12 ministers, including the CM, have now taken command of their respective ministries.

As per an official notification, the education department, which was previously assigned to former Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh has now been allotted to Thounaojam Basanta Singh along with law and legislative affairs department.

Besides, the minister – Y Khemchand is currently in-charge of the Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development (MAHUD), rural development, and Panchayati Raj departments.

According to the notification, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, a former advisor (health) to CM Biren Singh in the previous government, will be in charge of the medical, health and family welfare, and publicity and information departments.

The former minister of Youth Affairs and Sports department – Letpao Haokip has been assigned with the tribal affairs and hills department, horticulture and soil conservation departments.

Leishangthem Susindro Meitei (Yakima) has been assigned with the departments of public health engineering and consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

Heikham Dingo Singh is in charge of three departments: social welfare, skill, labour, employment, and entrepreneurship, and fisheries.

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) leader – Khashim Vashum has been assigned with the departments of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) and transport.