Meghalaya : “Ginger Mission” Rolled-Out In West Garo Hills 

NET Web Desk

In order to enhance the production of ginger, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today rolled-out the “Ginger Mission” at Oragitok under Rongram Block in West Garo Hills District.

Interacting with the cultivators, the Meghalaya CM asserted that a total of Rs 121 cr has been earmarked for the next three years for the implementation of the programme, which includes establishment of processing units, imparting training and marketing linkage.

“The core objective of the mission is to increase the production of ginger from 60 MT per annum to 150 MT per annum in the next three years, and ensure that Meghalaya becomes one of the largest producers of ginger in the country.” – he mentioned.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Glad to launch the #GingerMission in Garo Hills at Oragitok, West Garo Hills district. Through this mission, we plan to make Meghalaya the top producer of ginger in the country and also double our farmers’ income.”

“Today we extended the benefits of the State’s biggest farmers’ welfare program to 40 Producer Groups at ₹27.60 Lakhs in Oragitok, #WestGaroHills district The FOCUS program in Rongram Block has benefitted 287 PGs covering 1876 households with ₹1.87 Cr disbursed so far” – he further added.

He informed that Meghalaya government has initiated different programmes for the welfare of farmers like piggery mission, jackfruit mission, poultry mission, goatry mission, promotion of SHGs, and the largest farmers collectivization programme – FOCUS.

During the last four years, the Government through different farmer programmes have mobilized more than Rs 1000 crores; informed the Meghalaya CM.

“For effective utilisation of the funds and schemes, we need to ensure that people at the grassroots are well informed about this programme and take maximum advantage with the formation of cooperatives societies, SHGs and producers group,” – he added.

He said that Meghalaya has close to about 4.5 lakh farmers and it will be difficult for the state machinery to reach out to them directly, he urged different individuals and organizations to come together to initiate formation of cooperative and multi-purpose societies.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya CM has also distributed cheques amounting to Rs 27.60 lakhs to 40 Producer Groups (PGs).

He also distributed bee-keeping boxes under Apiculture Mission 2.0 to beneficiaries.

Its worth noting that till date, 287 PGs covering 1876 households with Rs 1.8 crores have been disbursed for Rongram Block.