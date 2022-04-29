Nagaland : Power Sub-Station Inaugurated In Mon Under NESIDS Scheme 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Advisor of Power Department – H. Tovihoto Ayemi today inaugurated the 20 MVA, 66/11kV Sub-Station at Mon Power House and associated 66kV transmission lines funded by Ministry of DoNER under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).

Speaking on the occasion, Ayemi asserted that power is a necessity for any activity and expressed hope that with the new installation, economic activities may be boosted in the District.

He congratulated the entire Department especially the Mon Division as well and the contractors for completing the work in quality and on time; and stressed on the importance of the field workers and appreciated their hard work and service while also urging them to continue to work with dedication and sincerity.

Taking to Twitter, Ayemi wrote “Delighted to inaugurate the 20 MVA, 66/11kV Sub-Station at Mon Power House & Associated 66kV Transmission Lines constructed under NESIDS. The initiative will enhance the power supply across Mon District. My gratitude to @MDoNER_India for the successful completion of the project.”

The Power Minister also assured the Government’s support in maintaining the new installed infrastructure along the District.

Besides, the Chief Engineer (T&G) of Power Department – Er. Penrithung Yanthan, on behalf of the Department, thanked the public and the landowners for their support and assistance during the implementation of the project.

He also stated that the Department has initiated for Installation of 132kV Transmission line and 132/33 kV Sub-Station at Mon which is included under the Intra-State Transmission Plan.

“The transmission line will be connected from the upcoming 132/33 kV Sub-Station at Longleng and has been referred to Central Electricity Board which has shown its appreciation,” he added.

Besides, the Additional Chief Engineer (T&G) of Power Department – Er. Wabangmeren Jamir, while briefing on the technical report highlighted that the project was implemented through EPC turnkey contract mode at a revised sanction cost of Rs. 20.68 Crores bifurcated into two packages for ease of project implementation with LoA value of Rs. 7.88 crores and Rs. 12.80 crores respectively.