‘Northeast Frontier Railway’ Undertakes Solar Route To Generate Green Energy 

NET Web Desk

During a time when the continuing Ukraine-Russia war is impacting the country’s energy sector, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken a solar route to generate more green energy.

In order to meet the aim of zero carbon emissions by 2030 and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, the NFR has focused on initiatives to generate more green energy by erecting solar power plants around the zone.

Therefore, Roof-Top Solar Power Plants have been commissioned throughout the NFR, generating 4358.233 Kilo Watt Peak (KWP) until March this year.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway – Sabyasachi De, this concerned effort will save 44.54 lakh units, equating to about Rs 3.56 crore in annual energy costs.

Addressing the mediapersons, De asserted that during the current fiscal year, the company plans to commission 1500 KWP capacity solar roof top systems in its jurisdiction to meet energy demands.

“Under the Lumding division, these include 100 KWP at Silchar station and 200 KWP each in Guwahati station and Kamakhya station. Apart from that, 1000 KWP is planned to be commissioned in New Bongaigaon Workshop, which is a significant workshop under NF Railway.” – the CPRO remarked.

“During times, when the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict is wreaking havoc on the country’s energy sector, NF Railway is committed to using solar energy to meet its energy needs, which will help in fulfilling the power needs of all stations while also saving the railways and being environmentally friendly.” – he further added.

Besides, he also mentioned that “the NF Railway took efforts toward its “Go-Green” vision, commissioning 585 KWP of solar rooftop systems in various stations and other service facilities.”

“Out of 585 KWP, 195 KWP capacity is being commissioned in Lumding station, 100 KWP in Dimapur station and 120 KWP in Kamakhya Coaching Depot under Lumding division. Similarly, 100 KWP capacity is being commissioned in Rangiya station and 10 KWP each in Viswanath Chariali station and Kendriya Vidyalaya/Rangiya under the Rangiya division. Further in the Alipurduar division, 20 KWP capacity is being commissioned in Dalgaon station and 10 KWP each in Kalchini station, Dhubri station and Salakati station,” Sabyasachi De said.