TMC Determined To Form Government In Tripura : West Bengal Former Minister & TMC Leader – Rajib Banerjee 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 29, 2022 : Alleging that the pulse of people is against the ruling BJP in Tripura, the West Bengal’s former minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) state in-charge – Rajib Banerjee on Friday said that they are determined to form government in this landlocked north-eastern state under the leadership of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in 2023.

After officially announcing the 132-member full-fledged state committee of Trinamool Congress in Tripura here in Agartala on Friday afternoon, Banerjee, who has been assigned with the position of this state’s in-charge in a press conference alleged “The common masses are fed with the misrule of the present government led by BJP. People’s democratic rights and freedom of speech have been suppressed. There is no development in the sectors of Education, Tourism, Health, etc.”

Claiming maladministration prevailed during Leftist regime and now, the reign of exploitation continues during the BJP-led government regime, Banerjee said “A people’s government would be formed under the leadership of West Bengal’s chief minister and AITC supremo Mamata Banerjee in the assembly election of 2023.”

Citing the problems and laggings of the BJP-led government in Tripura, TMC Tripura in-charge alleged “The present four-year old government failed to fulfil any kind of commitment rather created a turmoil situation across the state. The problem of 10,323 teachers remained unsolved. Unemployed youths are deprived of jobs and consequently, youths are getting involved in drug addiction. Chief Minister’s clarion call of ‘Nesha-Mukta Tripura’ had turned into ‘Nesha-Yukta Tripura’.”

He alleged that the health infrastructure has been a complete failure in this state. There is no industry. Corruption has become a big heap in the state. Recently, it is reported that there has been an embezzlement of Rs 231 crore of workers’ wages. Privatisation is rampant across the state. There is no comprehensive plan for the development of indigenous community and progress of all sections of people.