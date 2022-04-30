Arunachal Pradesh : MoS Home Affairs Calls-On Governor; Discusses Law & Order Situation 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) – Nisith Pramanik called-on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh – Brigadier (Dr) B D Mishra (retd) at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Friday, to review the state’s law and order situation.

The Governor emphasized the importance of equipping the State Police Forces with necessary weapons and strengthening their training infrastructure in order to manage internal security and law and order issues.

He stated that the focus should be on building cutting-edge police infrastructure such as – secure police stations, training centres, housing for police personnel, equipping police stations with the necessary mobility, modern weaponry, state-of-the-art communication equipment, and forensic set-up, among other things.

The Governor also stressed on providing training in soft skills like – communication, team management, leadership, and personality development.

He noted that developing remote border areas with robust communication networks and Atmanirbhar villages is the greatest method to secure the state and nation.

The Governor also discussed the insurgency in Arunachal Pradesh’s eastern regions and drug-related issues with the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

He proposed several tangible methods to combat the state’s drug menace.