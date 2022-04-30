Arunachal Pradesh : Two NSCN-K(YA) Overground Cadres Nabbed From Khonsa 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against extortion activities, the security forces have recently nabbed two suspected NSCN-K(YA) over-ground workers from Dadam area in Arunachal Pradesh’s Khonsa district.

According to reports, a composite squad of the 6th Assam Rifles, 36 Bn CRPF, and Tirap Police launched an operation; and apprehended two alleged over-ground workers of the proscribed terror outfit – National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (Yung Aung).

They were apprehended, while attempting to extort money from residents of Dadam hamlet on behalf of a banned underground organization.

In the meantime, the security officers had retrieved Rs 40,000 extortion money from their possession.

This concerned arrest have shed light on extortion network of banned militant groups, leading to exploitation of local populace as a nexus for collecting extortion money from the TCL region and using it for additional criminal crimes against security officials.