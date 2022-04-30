Assam : AJP Stages Agitation Over Fuel Price Hike 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) today staged a protest against the rising costs of critical commodities, calling for government control of the market to be restored.

According to the party spokesperson – Ziaur Rahman, the district units of AJP today organized protest marches across the state.

“A procession was held in the Fancy Bazaar area of Guwahati, and supporters marched for almost half a kilometre before being stopped by security officers,” he said.

“Protest marches were also taken out in most of the districts, including at Hailakandi, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Charaideo, Nagaon, Dibrugarh and Sivasagar,” he added.

Prices of essential commodities, according to Rahman, have become unaffordable for the average person.

“When the UPA was in office, the BJP protested price increases. People believed that once they took control, the price rises would halt. However, what we are seeing now is the polar reverse,” he asserted.

Two main reasons for the price rise is handing over the control of the market to the corporates and high taxes, Rahman alleged.

“India has the highest tax on petrol and diesel. In Assam, there has been a phase-wise hike in different taxes,” he claimed.