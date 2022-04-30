Assam : ‘Cow Ambulance Service’ Unveiled In Dibrugarh 

NET Web Desk

An ambulance service for sick and injured cows has been inaugurated in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The initiative administered by ‘Gopal Gaushala’ was unveiled by the Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) – Biswajit Pegu on Friday. This ‘gaushala’ or cow shelter, has established a cow hospital in 2020.

“The ambulance service will open the path for quick treatment of critically ill and injured cows. I am pleased that the ‘gaushala’ is raising the bar in terms of treating injured and sick cows,” Pegu added.

The president of Gopal Gaushala – Nirmal Beria, claimed that it was the first cow ambulance service of northeastern regions.

“We had a lot of difficulties getting the sick cows to the shelter, so we launched this ambulance service,” he explained.

“We have been unable to save sick cows on multiple occasions, but now we are hoping for assistance from the ambulance service,” he continued.

The ambulance, which is equipped with a hydraulic lift, was brought in from Ahmedabad.